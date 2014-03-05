Novartis says will appeal 92 mln euro cartel fine in Italy

ZURICH, March 5 (Reuters) - Novartis said it will appeal against a 92 million euro ($126.4 million) fine levied in Italy over alleged anti-competitive practices relating to its eye drug Lucentis and crosstown rival Roche’s cancer drug Avastin.

“Novartis will use its legal rights of defense according to due process and will appeal,” Novartis said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We strongly deny allegations about anti-competitive practices between Novartis and Roche in Italy.” ($1 = 0.7277 euros) (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by David Holmes)