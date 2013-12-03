FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novartis opens animal health books to Bayer, others - sources
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

Novartis opens animal health books to Bayer, others - sources

Ludwig Burger, Frank Siebelt

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Novartis is letting Bayer and other rivals have a look into the books of its animal health business to whet prospective buyers’ appetite for the unit, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The financial sources said the suitors were conducting a due diligence assessment of the Novartis business.

Combining Bayer’s roughly $1.7 billion in veterinary drugs sales with Novartis’ $1.1 billion would lift the German company to the number three or four spot in the global animal health market, where Zoetis, a former Pfizer unit, is in pole position.

“We are interested in growing our animal health business,” Bayer Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers told Reuters at a pharmaceuticals conference in London on Tuesday. He declined to comment on whether Bayer was looking at the Novartis assets.

A Novartis spokesman declined to comment.

Bayer is seeking to bolster its position as a diversified life science company while Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez and new Chairman Joerg Reinhardt have both stressed they will only hang on to businesses that are among world leaders.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.