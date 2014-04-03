FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drugmaker Novartis files patent suit against Biocon over Galvus
April 3, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

Drugmaker Novartis files patent suit against Biocon over Galvus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 3 (Reuters) - Novartis has taken India’s Biocon to court for infringing the patent on its diabetes drug Galvus, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement on Thursday.

The Basel-based firm has filed infringement proceedings and is seeking an injunction against Biocon at Delhi’s High Court to try to stop the Indian company launching a generic version of Galvus, also known as vildagliptin.

In a hearing that took place on March 28, the Delhi court ordered that Biocon cannot manufacture, sell or export vildagliptin until the next court hearing, Novartis said in an emailed statement.

Galvus is one of Novartis’ best-selling medicines, achieving $1.2 billion of sales last year.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
