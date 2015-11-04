FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis' board to nominate two new members
November 4, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Novartis' board to nominate two new members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Drug maker Novartis’ board of directors announced Wednesday that it will nominate two new board members at its annual general meeting in February 2016.

Elizabeth Doherty, a British finance professional, has served as chief financial officer and board member to numerous corporations, Novartis said, having worked in the consumer goods industry for over 35 years.

Ton Buechner, the Dutch chief executive of paints and coatings company AkzoNobel, has led companies targeting both business to business and direct to consumer activities, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant said. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

