Sept 25 (Reuters) - Novartis AG : * Says AIN457 (secukinumab) is first ever IL-17A inhibitor to meet primary

endpoint in two Phase III studies in psoriatic arthritis * Says secukinumab met primary and key secondary endpoints in two pivotal Phase

III studies showing superiority to placebo in patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage