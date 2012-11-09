FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's NICE rejects Novartis asthma drug in change of tack
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 9, 2012 / 12:05 AM / 5 years ago

UK's NICE rejects Novartis asthma drug in change of tack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s health cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE plans to recommend against the use of Novartis’s severe asthma drug Xolair, or omalizumab, after earlier endorsing it for adults only.

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), which decides if medicines should be given on the state health service, said on Friday it had changed its mind in the light of evolving clinical evidence.

“After considering new evidence that has become available since the original guidance was published - particularly new mortality data - the NICE draft guidance does not recommend omalizumab for either adults or children,” NICE said.

New dosing recommendations for the drug had also changed its cost-effectiveness, the agency added.

The revised recommendation against using the drug is still at the review stage and NICE said it was now up to Novartis and other interested parties to respond to its concerns. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.