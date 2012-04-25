FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis gets EU approval for Cushing's drug
April 25, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

Novartis gets EU approval for Cushing's drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 25 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG NOVN.VX said on Wednesday it has won European Union approval for its Signifor as the first medical therapy for Cushing’s disease, a rare hormonal disorder.

Signifor, which is designed for Cushing’s disease patients who cannot have surgery or for whom surgery has not been successful, had already won a green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in January. [ID:nL6E8CK24E]

Cushing’s is caused by a small tumour of the pituitary gland making too much of a hormone. Standard treatment is surgical removal of the tumour, but this does not always work.

