FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novartis' heart failure medicine recommended for EU approval
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 25, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

Novartis' heart failure medicine recommended for EU approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Novartis AG’s new heart failure medicine, Entresto, has been recommended for approval in Europe by a review body, the company said on Friday.

The approval by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use puts Entresto on track to be approved for heart failure and reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) patients across Europe likely by year-end, the company said.

Pending final approval by the European Commission, Entresto will be available for the treatment of adult patients with symptomatic chronic HFrEF, the company said. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.