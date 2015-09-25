Novartis' heart failure medicine recommended for EU approval

ZURICH, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Novartis AG’s new heart failure medicine, Entresto, has been recommended for approval in Europe by a review body, the company said on Friday.

The approval by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use puts Entresto on track to be approved for heart failure and reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) patients across Europe likely by year-end, the company said.

Pending final approval by the European Commission, Entresto will be available for the treatment of adult patients with symptomatic chronic HFrEF, the company said. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)