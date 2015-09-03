FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis launches Neupogen copycat Zarxio in U.S. market
September 3, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

Novartis launches Neupogen copycat Zarxio in U.S. market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Novartis AG has launched the first biosimilar drug in the United States after a U.S. appeals court declined on Wednesday to stop the sale of the company’s copycat version of Amgen Inc’s blockbuster cancer drug Neupogen.

Novartis unit Sandoz said on Thursday Zarxio (filgrastim-sndz) was now available in the United States. Zarxio is the first biosimilar approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the first to launch in the U.S. market, it added in a statement.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
