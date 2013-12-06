FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis bone marrow cancer drug meets goal in late-stage study
#Healthcare
December 6, 2013 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

Novartis bone marrow cancer drug meets goal in late-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Friday its experimental drug LBH589 for a type of bone marrow cancer had met its primary goal in a late-stage study.

The Phase III study found LBH589 in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone significantly extended survival in patients with relapsed or relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma without their disease worsening, the drugmaker said.

Multiple myeloma is a type of bone marrow cancer that affects approximately 1 to 5 in every 100,000 people worldwide each year.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Patrick Graham

