ZURICH, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Novartis’ phase III study for its acute myeloid leukemia (AML) drug showed it improved overall survival by 23 percent for patients with FLT3 mutations, the Swiss drugmaker said on Sunday.

Basel-based Novartis said the study was the first large controlled trial to show overall survival benefit in FLT3-mutated AML, and that worldwide regulatory submissions for midostaurin would begin in 2016. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)