EU agency backs Novartis' Signifor drug

ZURICH, Sept 26 (Reuters) - A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended Novartis drug Signifor LAR for European Union approval to treat a rare hormonal disorder, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.

The drug, used to treat adults with acromegaly for whom surgery is not an option, was approved by the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), Novartis said in a statement.

Acromegaly is caused by a benign tumor in the pituitary gland that secretes excess growth hormone, and can lead to the enlargement of body parts, including the hands, feet and facial features.