September 18, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

Novartis CEO says hit by emerging market slowdown, particularly China-CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Novartis has been hit by a slowdown in emerging markets, particularly in China, where growth has been trimmed from mid-double digits to mid-single digits, Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said in an interview with CNBC on Friday.

Jimenez said the company was not pulling back from emerging markets, rather relying on the strength of generics in China to drive business growth.

“We have seen a bit of a slowdown in emerging markets particularly China but in our business that means moving from mid-double digit growth rates to now in the mid-single digit growth rates,” Jimenez said. “If you think about the global healthcare market maybe growing at 2 or 3 percent this is still incremental growth.”

He added that the company was still digesting acquisitions including from its transaction last year with GlaxoSmithKline. He did not rule out potential acquisitions but said prices of assets were expensive. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Joshua Franklin)

