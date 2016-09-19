FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

Novartis says Entresto linked to higher quality of life scores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Monday that a new analysis showed its Entresto drug was linked to higher quality of life scores among patients who had been hospitalized with reduced ejection fraction heart failure.

"A new post-hoc analysis demonstrates that the decline in health-related quality of life scores... among patients taking Novartis' Entresto was lower - approximately 50 percent less of a decline - compared to those taking ACE inhibitor enalapril," Basel-based Novartis said in a statement. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)

