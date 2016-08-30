FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. FDA approves Novartis biosimilar to Amgen's Enbrel
#Market News
August 30, 2016 / 8:41 PM / a year ago

U.S. FDA approves Novartis biosimilar to Amgen's Enbrel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Novartis AG's biosimilar version of Amgen Inc's arthritis drug Enbrel.

The FDA approved the drug, Erelzi, known also as etanercept-szzs, for multiple inflammatory conditions including rheumatoid arthritis and plaque psoriasis, a skin condition.

The agency approved the drug as a biosimilar, meaning there is no clinically meaningful differences between Erelzi and Enbrel. However, the two drugs are not considered interchangeable and are therefore not called generics.

Enbrel is a biologic drug made from living cells. Biologics are more difficult to imitate with precision.

The FDA's ruling followed a unanimous vote by the agency's advisory panel in July in favor of approval.

Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
