FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US FDA okays Novartis drug to prevent liver transplant rejection
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2013 / 11:22 PM / 5 years ago

US FDA okays Novartis drug to prevent liver transplant rejection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators approved Novartis AG’s Zortress as the first new drug in more than a decade for preventing organ rejection in adult patients receiving a liver transplant, the company said on Friday.

The immune system drug, also known as everolimus, is already approved by the Food and Drug Administration for preventing organ rejection for kidney transplant patients.

Regulators in Europe, where the drug is known as Certican, approved the liver transplant indication last October. The drug is sold in more than 90 countries to prevent organ rejection for renal and heart transplant patients, Novartis said.

Everolimus is also sold in different dosage strengths for uses in non-transplant patients under the brand names Afinitor and Votubia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.