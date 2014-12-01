FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU medicines agency probes issue with Novartis flu vaccine
December 1, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

EU medicines agency probes issue with Novartis flu vaccine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency has started a review into the safety of Novartis’s flu vaccine Fluad, following serious adverse events, including deaths, in a small number of elderly Italian patients.

The issue is being discussed at a meeting starting on Monday of the agency’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee, which brings together European experts on the safety of medicines.

Two batches of the flu vaccine have now been suspended in Italy as a result of the issue, although it is not yet clear whether there is a direct link between the vaccine and the fatalities.

The issue first came to light last week and Novartis said in a statement at the time that no causal relationship had been established.

The European watchdog said it was working with the Italian medicines agency and other EU medicines regulatory authorities to investigate the cause of serious adverse events.

Testing of the vaccine batches is now underway, as well as a detailed analysis of the case reports from Italy. This includes examining all available information on the affected patients’ age, health condition and medication regime.

Australia’s CSL has agreed to buy Novartis’s global flu vaccine business for $275 million as the Swiss drugmaker focuses its business portfolio. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens)

