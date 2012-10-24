FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss order precautionary delivery stop on Novartis flu vaccines
October 24, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

Swiss order precautionary delivery stop on Novartis flu vaccines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s drug watchdog ordered a precautionary halt to deliveries of flu vaccines made by Novartis on Wednesday after authorities in Italy banned their use due to possible side effects.

Swissmedic said it was acting was due to “possible impurities,” in Agrippal and Fluad. At most 160,000 vaccine doses were be affected, it said.

“Given the current unclear situation Swissmedic has issued a halt on deliveries for the cited vaccines and recommends not using them until further notice,” it said in a statement.

Reporting by Catherine Bosley

