Novartis flags margin increase, higher dividends, bolt-on deals
#Healthcare
June 18, 2015

Novartis flags margin increase, higher dividends, bolt-on deals

ZURICH, June 18 (Reuters) - Novartis AG said on Thursday it expects to increase its margin this year as it restructures its drug portfolio and cuts costs, as well as cash for a higher dividend and smaller, strategic acquisitions.

“While we continue to improve productivity and generate leverage, our capital allocation priorities remain the same: investing in the existing business, growing the annual dividend, bolt-on acquisitions, and share buybacks,” the Basel-based drugmaker said in a statement.

Novartis, the world’s biggest supplier of prescription drugs by sales, is briefing investors about prospects at its research centre in Boston.

The drugmaker is in a strong position relative to its peers thanks to recent advances with new drugs, including the widely anticipated heart failure medicine LCZ696 and a recently launched psoriasis injection called Cosentyx.

These should buffer it from cheaper copycat competition to older drugs. (Reporting by Katharina Bart and Ben Hirschler)

