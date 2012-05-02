FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis to buy Fougera for $1.53 bln
May 2, 2012 / 8:40 PM / 5 years ago

Novartis to buy Fougera for $1.53 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Fougera Pharmaceuticals, a maker of generic dermatology products, for $1.53 billion in cash.

Novartis, which will fold the acquisition into its Sandoz generics unit, said it expects the deal to close in the second half of 2012 and that it will become the world leader in generic dermatology medicines by sales.

Fougera, based in Melville, New York, was being sold by a consortium of private equity funds led by Nordic Capital, DLJ Merchant Banking and Avista Capital Partners, Novartis said.

