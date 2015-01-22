FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis CEO says reviewing Swiss costs after franc shock
January 22, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

Novartis CEO says reviewing Swiss costs after franc shock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Novartis will review its Swiss cost base after the country’s central bank scrapped a cap on the franc last week, sending the currency soaring, the Swiss drugmaker’s chief executive said on Thursday.

“We’ll have to take a hard look at what’s in Switzerland and what could move outside,” Joe Jimenez told Reuters on the fringes of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The company has just 2 percent of its sales in Switzerland but 12 percent of its 2013 costs were in the country. Jimenez stressed Switzerland would remain Novartis’ home base, reflecting the group’s long history and commitment to its Basel headquarters. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Alex Smith)

