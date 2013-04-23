FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. sues Novartis over alleged fraudulent kickbacks
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 8:52 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. sues Novartis over alleged fraudulent kickbacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Novartis AG was sued on Tuesday by the United States, which accused the Swiss drug maker of using kickbacks to induce pharmacies to steer thousands of patients to its drug Myfortic, which is used for people who have undergone kidney transplants.

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan said Novartis disguised the kickbacks as rebates and discounts, in a scheme that caused Medicare and Medicaid to issue tens of millions of dollars of reimbursements based on false, tainted claims.

“Novartis co-opted the independence of certain pharmacists and turned them into salespeople,” Bharara said in a statement.

The lawsuit seeks civil penalties and triple damages from Novartis for violating the federal False Claims Act. Bharara also said Novartis is a “repeat offender,” having settled fraud charges linked to kickbacks fewer than three years ago.

A Novartis spokeswoman had no immediate comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.