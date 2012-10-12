FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis' MS drug shows "significant effect" in early treatment
October 12, 2012 / 5:30 AM / 5 years ago

Novartis' MS drug shows "significant effect" in early treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Friday its multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya showed “significant early effect” in reducing brain volume loss at six months, according to a new analysis of two late-stage studies.

“With data showing an early treatment effect on relapses and brain volume loss, Gilenya continues to show positive outcomes for patients and Novartis remains committed to addressing the significant remaining unmet medical need in the MS community,” said David Epstein, Head of the Pharmaceuticals Division of Novartis.

Reporting by Caroline Copley

