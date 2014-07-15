FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novartis hopes to commercialise "smart lens" within 5 years
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

Novartis hopes to commercialise "smart lens" within 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 15 (Reuters) - Novartis expects the “smart lens” technology it has licensed from Google will take several years to develop, but hopes to have a product ready for market in about five years, the drugmaker’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

“This isn’t going to happen overnight because it’s a breakthrough technology. It’s not months, we’re probably talking about years. We would hope to be able to commercialise within about five years,” Joe Jimenez told Reuters in an interview.

Novartis said earlier on Tuesday it had struck an agreement with Google to develop “smart lens” technology for medical use in the eye. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Paul Arnold.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.