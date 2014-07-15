FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis to license Google "smart lens" technology for Alcon
July 15, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 3 years ago

Novartis to license Google "smart lens" technology for Alcon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 15 (Reuters) - Novartis said it has struck an agreement with Google for its eyecare unit Alcon to license the American technology firm’s smart lens technology for medical use.

Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics Co and Google are among firms looking for applications that could turn their wearable technology into healthcare aids.

Basel-based Novartis did not disclose financial terms of the Google deal, which provides Alcon the opportunity to develop and commercialize the smart lens. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

