November 11, 2013 / 6:25 AM / 4 years ago

Novartis sells transfusion diagnostics unit to Grifols for $1.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Swiss pharma group Novartis said on Monday it was selling its blood transfusion diagnostics unit to Spain’s Grifols for $1.675 billion.

“The sale of the Novartis blood transfusion diagnostics unit enables us to focus more sharply on our strategic businesses while providing Grifols with a platform for global expansion,” Joseph Jimenez, chief executive of Novartis, said in a statement.

The transaction requires customary regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2014, Novartis said. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Patrick Graham)

