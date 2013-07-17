FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss drugmakers not contacted by China after GSK probe
July 17, 2013

Swiss drugmakers not contacted by China after GSK probe

ZURICH, July 17 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmakers Novartis and Roche said on Wednesday they were not aware they were under scrutiny by Chinese authorities in light of the ongoing investigation into British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline on allegations of bribery.

“We have not been contacted by Chinese authorities on this matter,” Novartis Chief Executive Joseph Jimenez told reporters on a conference call.

Chinese police on Monday accused British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline of channelling bribes to Chinese officials and doctors through travel agencies to boost sales illegally and raise the price of its medicines in the country.

Fellow Swiss drugmaker Roche also said it had not been approached by officials in the country.

“We are not aware of any anti-corruption probes in China against Roche. We are committed to ensure the same high standards of compliance for all Roche employees worldwide,” a spokesman said in a statement.

