FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novartis says confident in peak Entresto sales of around $5 bln
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 25, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

Novartis says confident in peak Entresto sales of around $5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 25 (Reuters) - Novartis remains confident that sales for its new heart failure medicine Entresto will peak at around $5 billion, the Swiss drugmaker said in a presentation for an investor event on Wednesday.

Introduced last year, Entresto got off to a sluggish start, with only $17 million first-quarter sales. Novartis on Monday stuck to its full-year forecast of $200 million in revenue from Entresto “as of right now”.

Novartis also said on Wednesday its Cosentyx product had the

potential to deliver around $4 billion to $5 billion in sales across the dermatology and rheumatology indications.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.