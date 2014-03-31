FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novartis set to close heart drug study early after strong results
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 31, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

Novartis set to close heart drug study early after strong results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, March 31 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis is set to end a late-stage clinical trial of a chronic heart failure drug early, following strong interim results.

The Basel-based firm said on Monday an independent committee had unanimously recommended it close its PARADIGM-HF study ahead of time after results showed patients receiving its LCZ696 drug lived longer without being hospitalised for heart failure than those who were given the standard care.

The study was evaluating LCZ696 in patients with so-called reduced ejection fraction chronic heart failure.

Heart failure is a condition where the heart struggles to pump blood around the body. Unlike a heart attack, in which a heart artery becomes blocked, it develops progressively.

Novartis said it would start talks with global health regulators about filing for drug for approval.

The Swiss firm, long a major player in cardiovascular medicine, is looking to LCZ696 as one of two new treatments for heart failure that could revive its fortunes at a time when top-selling blood pressure pill Diovan is facing generic competition.

Its other acute heart failure drug Serelaxin received a setback last week when a panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended the drug not be approved because of insufficient evidence it improves symptoms.

The panel’s recommendation echoed that of European regulators which also ruled against the drug. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.