FDA panel votes against Novartis drug for acute heart failure

March 27 (Reuters) - A drug to treat acute heart failure made by Novartis AG should not be approved because there is insufficient evidence that it improves symptoms, a panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Thursday.

The panel’s vote was unanimous. The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so.

The FDA is scheduled to make its decision on the drug, which would be called Reasanz if approved, by May 17th. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)