UPDATE 1-EU oks 3-year use of Novartis drug Glivec

ZURICH, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission has approved extending the use of Novartis’s drug Glivec for treating people with gastrointestinal tumours for up to 36 months after surgery, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

“This extended treatment regimen has been shown to improve recurrence-free survival and overall survival for these patients,” compared with those who received the treatment for only a year after surgery, Novartis said.

Gastrointestinal stromal tumors are a rare, life-threatening cancer of the gastrointestinal tract. They are often difficult to diagnose and to treat because they may not cause any physical symptoms, the firm said.

Glivec is the only therapy available for the condition in the European Union, Novartis said. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Mike Nesbit)