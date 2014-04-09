FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novartis names new heads for Alcon and Sandoz divisions
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 9, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

Novartis names new heads for Alcon and Sandoz divisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 9 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis has appointed new heads of its eyecare business Alcon and generics division Sandoz, the group’s second and third largest businesses after pharmaceuticals.

Jeff George, who previously led Sandoz, will replace retiring Kevin Buehler as head of Alcon, effective May 1, Novartis said on Wednesday.

Richard Francis will become head of Sandoz, the drugmaker added. Francis previously held leadership roles in sales and commercial divisions at Sanofi and Wyeth.

Alcon and Sandoz generated net sales of $10.5 billion and $9.2 billion in 2013, respectively. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.