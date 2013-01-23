FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis expects to return to sales growth in 2014
January 23, 2013

Novartis expects to return to sales growth in 2014

ZURICH, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Novartis expects sales to return to growth from 2014 once it has absorbed the full impact competition from cheaper drugs, and said its long-standing chairman and former Chief Executive would step down next month.

The Basel-based group guided investors to expect a mid-single digit decline in its core operating margin on a constant currency basis in 2013, as competition from generic copies is expected to knock $3.5 billion off sales.

It said it expected reported sales growth of at least mid-single digits in 2014 and 2015 while core operating income should grow ahead of sales.

Core earnings per share rose to $1.27 in the fourth quarter, compares to the average estimate of $1.31 forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

