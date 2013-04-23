Novartis says new drug brings relief to lung patients

ZURICH, April 23 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Tuesday results from a 64-week study showed daily treatment with one of its investigational treatments helped ease conditions for patients suffering chronic lung disorders.

Novartis said once-daily treatment with its QVA149, a drug designed to free a patient’s airways and make breathing easier, was more effective than another established treatment in preventing the condition of chronic lung patients from deteriorating and improving lung function.

Novartis is seeking to challenge GlaxoSmithKline’s traditional domination of lung drugs by launching products such as QVA149, a treatment against chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.