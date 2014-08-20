Novartis licenses experimental tuberculosis drugs to TB Alliance

ZURICH, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Novartis said on Wednesday it had signed an a deal to exclusively license its experimental drugs for tuberculosis (TB) to the Global Alliance for TB Drug Development.

Under the terms of the agreement, TB Alliance will take over financial and operational responsibility for developing, seeking approval and distributing the compounds, which were discovered at the Novartis Institutes for Tropical Disease.

More than 8.6 million people fall sick with TB each year leading to more than 1.3 million deaths, according to the World Health Organisation.

Treating TB is a long process. Patients need to take a cocktail of antibiotics for six months and many fail to complete the treatment - fuelling growing drug resistance. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)