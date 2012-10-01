Novartis's smokers' cough treatment gets European nod

ZURICH, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Monday the European Commission had approved its Seebri Breezhaler as a once-daily treatment for adult patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, more commonly known as smoker’s cough, in the European Union.

Trials showed that the treatment significantly improved lung function over the first four hours after morning dosing when compared to placebo, and that this benefit was sustained for 24 hours over a 52-week period, Novartis said.

The group said the treatment will be available to physicians and patients in some European Union markets by year end.

Deutsche Bank has estimated peak sales for Seebri Breezhaler at some $500 million.. (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto)