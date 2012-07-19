FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novartis sees bigger hit from strong dollar on 2012 results
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 19, 2012 / 5:32 AM / in 5 years

Novartis sees bigger hit from strong dollar on 2012 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 core EPS $1.38 vs Reuters poll $1.33

* Sales down 4 pct at $14.3 bln vs forecast $14.283 bln

ZURICH, July 19 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said the strong dollar could hurt sales and operating income more than originally expected this year as it reported solid second-quarter core earnings and said it had resumed production at a U.S. manufacturing site.

Novartis reported that second-quarter core earnings per share fell 7 percent to $1.38, beating a Reuters analyst consensus of $1.33, while net sales fell 4 percent to $14.3 billion, compared to a poll average of $14.283 billion.

Novartis said it expected a hit of 4 percent to sales for the full year and about 3-4 percent on operating income due to the strong dollar, assuming June average exchange rates prevailed for the rest of the year, up from previous guidance for an impact of 2-3 percent on sales and operating income.

Novartis is banking on sales of its newest products, such as multiple sclerosis pill Gilenya, to offset declines in top-selling high blood pressure drug Diovan which went off patent in Europe last year and will lose exclusivity in the United States this September.

Like its rivals, Novartis is also facing pressures from European austerity measures as government cut prices for medicines and some countries in southern Europe rack up unpaid bills.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.