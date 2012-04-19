FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA puts Novartis DEB025 clinical trial on hold
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 19, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

FDA puts Novartis DEB025 clinical trial on hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 19 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Thursday that U.S. health regulators had put is development programme for a treatment of hepatitus C on hold after one patient’s death was reported in a clinical trial.

The company said a small number of patients being treated with DEB025 (alisporivir) in combination with pegylated interferon and ribavirin were diagnosed with pancreatitis. One case resulted in a patient’s death, although the cause of death is still being dertermined.

“As a result, Novartis has been notified by the FDA that the development program of DEB025 being studied for the treatment of Hepatitis C, will be placed on full clinical hold,” the company said in a statement.

Novartis said it was working closely with the FDA to assess the implications of the clinical hold on the DEB025 program.

Reporting by Caroline Copley

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.