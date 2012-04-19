FDA puts Novartis DEB025 clinical trial on hold

ZURICH, April 19 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Thursday that U.S. health regulators had put is development programme for a treatment of hepatitus C on hold after one patient’s death was reported in a clinical trial.

The company said a small number of patients being treated with DEB025 (alisporivir) in combination with pegylated interferon and ribavirin were diagnosed with pancreatitis. One case resulted in a patient’s death, although the cause of death is still being dertermined.

“As a result, Novartis has been notified by the FDA that the development program of DEB025 being studied for the treatment of Hepatitis C, will be placed on full clinical hold,” the company said in a statement.

Novartis said it was working closely with the FDA to assess the implications of the clinical hold on the DEB025 program.