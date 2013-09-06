Novartis signs deal to boost cell therapy portfolio

ZURICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG said on Friday it had signed a licensing and research deal that could boost its ability to develop innovative cell-based therapies for conditions where little treatment is currently available.

The maker of blockbuster blood pressure drug Diovan said it would use a stem-cell based platform developed by U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company Regenerex to help broaden its cell therapy portfolio.

Timothy Wright, head of development at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, said the agreement would support Novartis’ leadership position in cell therapy.