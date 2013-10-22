Novartis wants business units to have critical mass, scale

ZURICH, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis is reviewing its business units that do not have global scale and critical mass, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“It’s important that each of our businesses have global scale and critical mass,” Joseph Jimenez told reporters on a conference call.

He cited the drugmaker’s pharmaceutical business, its Alcon eyecare unit and generics division Sandoz as fulfilling that criteria.

“In the other businesses we are looking at ways to either strengthen them or to think about other opportunities for those businesses,” he said.

Novartis has five business units, including vaccines and consumer health activities.

New chairman Joerg Reinhardt has launched a review of the drugmaker’s portfolio, fanning speculation that some of the company’s smaller units could be sold, spun-off or integrated into other divisions. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)