Novartis says Signifor LAR drug helps control acromegaly disease
May 5, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

Novartis says Signifor LAR drug helps control acromegaly disease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 5 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Monday a final-stage trial of its Signifor LAR therapy allowed for greater disease control in patients with the endocrine disorder acromegaly than existing therapies.

Acromegaly is caused by a benign tumor in the pituitary gland that secretes excess growth hormone, and can lead to the enlargement of body parts, including the hands, feet and facial features.

Worldwide regulatory filings for pasireotide LAR in acromegaly are currently underway based on these results, Novartis said. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)

