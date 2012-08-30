FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis says to file lung drug in Europe, Japan
August 30, 2012 / 5:21 AM / 5 years ago

Novartis says to file lung drug in Europe, Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Novartis said on Thursday a lung drug to treat so-called smoker’s cough would be submitted to European and Japanese health authorities later this year after meeting Phase III study goals.

The drug, QVA149, the combination of Novartis’ Onbrez and its other lung drug NVA237 - a new kind of two-in-one medicine that should allow Novartis to take on market leader GlaxoSmithKline, is set to be filed with U.S. health officials at the end of next year, the company said.

The Basel-based pharmaceutical group, which is increasingly focusing on more specialist drugs, is pushing ahead with its respiratory offering as it seeks to navigate the loss of exclusivity on top-selling drugs such as blood pressure medicine Diovan. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)

