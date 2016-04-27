Novartis' Ilaris receives FDA breakthrough status to treat fever syndromes

ZURICH, April 27 (Reuters) - Novartis AG said on Wednesday it received three breakthrough therapy designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its drug Ilaris to treat rare types of periodic fever syndromes.

These designations support the potential expedited review of Ilaris to help address the unmet need of patients with these rare conditions, Novartis said in a statement.

Periodic Fever Syndromes are a group of autoinflammatory diseases that cause serious recurrent fevers that do not have an infectious cause, Novartis said.