FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novartis' Ilaris receives FDA breakthrough status to treat fever syndromes
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 27, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Novartis' Ilaris receives FDA breakthrough status to treat fever syndromes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 27 (Reuters) - Novartis AG said on Wednesday it received three breakthrough therapy designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its drug Ilaris to treat rare types of periodic fever syndromes.

These designations support the potential expedited review of Ilaris to help address the unmet need of patients with these rare conditions, Novartis said in a statement.

Periodic Fever Syndromes are a group of autoinflammatory diseases that cause serious recurrent fevers that do not have an infectious cause, Novartis said.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.