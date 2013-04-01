FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India hails "historic" Supreme Court drug patent ruling against Novartis
April 1, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 5 years ago

India hails "historic" Supreme Court drug patent ruling against Novartis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 1 (Reuters) - The Indian government hailed as “historic” a Supreme Court ruling on Monday against a plea by Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG to protect the patent on its drug Glivec.

Commerce and Industry Minister Anand Sharma said the ruling -- seen as a victory by health rights campaigners -- reaffirmed provisions in Indian law that mandate the need for substantial innovation before new patents are issued on medicines. (Reporting By Matthias Williams; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel, editing by Ross Colvin)

