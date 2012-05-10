FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novartis to probe Indian drug approval allegations
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Novartis to probe Indian drug approval allegations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Report highlights failings in approving drugs in India

* Novartis to investigate allegations in report

ZURICH, May 10 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Thursday it would investigate alleged drug approval irregularities in India after a parliamentary report found the country’s regulator colluded with pharmaceutical firms to speed up approval procedures.

“We will investigate the allegations presented in the government’s report,” Novartis said in a statement.

The parliamentary committee reviewed 39 randomly selected drugs approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

In the case of 11, including Novartis’ everolimus and aliskiren, it found that “mandatory” Phase III trials - the final stage of testing before a drug is approved - had not been conducted as required.

Specifically, in the case of everolimus, the CDSCO relied on the judgment of non-medical staff rather than seeking the opinion of independent experts, the report said.

Novartis said it followed one global ethical standard for conducting clinical trials worldwide and stood behind the safety and efficacy of its products. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Ben Hirschler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.