3 months ago
Novartis continues to review 'all options' for Alcon unit
May 31, 2017

Novartis continues to review 'all options' for Alcon unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 31 (Reuters) - Novartis continues to review "all options" for its struggling Alcon eyecare unit, with a status update over what it will do with the business still expected by the end of the year, it said on Wednesday.

The Swiss drugmaker, which is holding an investor event in Boston where the company has its main research campus, also said it expects Alcon to return to long-term, sustainable growth with margins in line with industry peers, without giving a timeline.

In the first quarter, Alcon posted an operating loss. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

