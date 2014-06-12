FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tokyo prosecutors raid Novartis Japan unit over clinical data probe
June 12, 2014

Tokyo prosecutors raid Novartis Japan unit over clinical data probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors on Thursday raided the Japanese unit of Novartis AG on suspicion of manipulating data to promote the Swiss drugmaker’s best-selling blood pressure drug Diovan, a local Novartis spokeswoman said.

The raid comes a day after prosecutors arrested a former employee at Novartis Pharma K.K., the unlisted Japanese subsidiary, in the same case of suspected violation of laws that prohibit exaggerated advertising.

The spokeswoman repeated the company’s statement a day earlier that Novartis took the matter seriously and that it would continue to cooperate with the investigating authorities. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

