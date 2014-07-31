FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan ministry tells Novartis to improve practices over leukaemia drug -Jiji
#Healthcare
July 31, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Japan ministry tells Novartis to improve practices over leukaemia drug -Jiji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - The Japanese unit of Novartis AG was told by the health ministry to improve its business practices for not reporting side-effects of a leukaemia drug, Jiji news agency reported on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare issued the order to Novartis Pharma KK, the Swiss drugmaker’s wholly owned local subsidiary, Jiji reported.

Earlier in July, Tokyo prosecutors said they would charge the unit and a former employee in connection with allegations of data manipulation to promote its best-selling blood pressure drug Diovan. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
