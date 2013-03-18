Novartis says Alcon's eye drug Jetrea gets EU approval

ZURICH, March 18 (Reuters) - Novartis said its Alcon unit got green light from the European Commission for Jetrea, a drug to treat an eye condition that can cause irreversible vision loss.

Novartis said Jetrea was the first and only eye drug to treat vitreomacular traction (VMT) associated with macular hole that can cause progressive sight-threatening symptoms and irreversible vision loss.

The condition is estimated to affect 250,000 to 300,000 people in Europe alone, Novartis said in a statement on Monday.