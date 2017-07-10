July 10 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
will ask a panel of advisors to focus on the safety of Novartis
AG's experimental gene therapy drug when it meets to
review the leukemia treatment on Wednesday.
The keenly anticipated preliminary review by the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration, posted on its website on Monday, comes
two days ahead of the advisory panel meeting, which will discuss
the drug and vote on whether the benefits exceed the risks.
If approved, the drug would be first gene therapy to be
approved in the United States. The FDA is not obliged to follow
the recommendations of its advisors but typically does so.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)